PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will hold a free legal clinic on Friday, May 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The legal clinic regarding elder law topics is designed to provide six 20-minute individual appointments with Attorney Philip W. Gasbarro, a member of the Legal Information and Referral Service for the Elderly. During such sessions, seniors can receive legal guidance for free.
To schedule an appointment, call 401-728-7582 or visit the center’s second-floor office. This program is free and open to adults 55 and older.
