EAST PROVIDENCE – The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America has announced that Gary Furtado is the new council president at their annual board meeting this week. The council president serves as chair of the Council’s Executive Board. The president leads the board in strategic decision-making, stewardship of resources, and delivery of the Scouting program to over 5,000 youth across southeastern New England.
“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role, after two decades of involvement with the Narragansett Council,” said Furtado in a news release. “I’ve seen the difference Scouting can make in the lives of young people, and I’m honored to play a bigger role in that.”
Gary Furtado recently retired from Navigant Credit Union, where he served for 44 years, 35 of those as president and CEO.
While Furtado briefly participated as a Cub Scout, his involvement in Scouting started in earnest as an adult while working in Central Falls and looking for ways to engage with the community, states the release. After hearing about the Scoutreach program, which seeks to break down the barriers to membership for low-income, ethnically diverse families and provides youth access to Scouting programs, Furtado said he was hooked.
This year marks 20 years that Furtado has been involved with the Narragansett Council. In Central Falls, he started a tradition to give back to Eagle Scouts – gifting each new Eagle with an iPad and gathering them together for a special annual group lunch. Furtado saw his role at a community bank as an opportunity to mentor Scouts.
“We are excited to have Gary Furtado lead our Executive Board as the new council president,” said Narragansett Council CEO Tim McCandless. “His longtime commitment to Scouting has made such a difference in the lives of Central Falls Scouts for 20 years, I can’t wait to see how he replicates that impact across the entire Narragansett Council.”
