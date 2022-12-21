SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, a not-for-profit health plan founded to serve Rhode Island’s at-risk populations, has announced that Dr. Dioscaris Garcia of Pawtucket has been appointed to its board of directors.

Dr. Garcia is an assistant professor of orthopaedics who also serves as co-director of the Diane N. Weiss Center for Orthopaedic Trauma Research and director for the Center of Student Belonging at the Alpert Medical School of Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital. Additionally, he is co-chair of the Department of Orthopaedics Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee and the American Society for Microbiology’s Inclusive Diversity with Equity, Access and Accountability Committee of the Board. Garcia also serves on Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ COVID-19 Equity Council and various boards in the state. By training, Garcia is a translational pharmacologist and microbiologist specializing in cell signaling and orthopaedic infections.

