Gatchell VFW Post 306 will hold spaghetti dinner Aug. 25 Aug 17, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – Major Walter G. Gatchell VFW Post 306, 171 Fountain St., will host a spaghetti dinner on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.The dinner will include, salad, spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, bread, dessert and coffee. The cost $15 per ticket at the door.For more information, call 401-722-7146. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Spaghetti Dinner Gastronomy Food Meatball Dessert Coffee Salad Cost × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found Three fined, ordered community service after admitting to illegal dumping Fundraiser saves local gym…for now Fireworks incident, heat are the main blemishes on successful CumberlandFest Latest News NP looks to follow Lincoln’s lead on dumping crackdown New downtown Pawtucket mural honors designer Nathanson North Providence celebrates AP success Stadium developer would pay $400,000 in new city taxes In House District 55, Corvese and Hardy differ on communication, other issues Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News NP looks to follow Lincoln’s lead on dumping crackdown New downtown Pawtucket mural honors designer Nathanson North Providence celebrates AP success Stadium developer would pay $400,000 in new city taxes In House District 55, Corvese and Hardy differ on communication, other issues Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads +2 featured 1 MISSING CAT Aug 4, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.