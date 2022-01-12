PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host the URI College of Pharmacy Outreach Program on Friday, Jan. 14, at 12:30 p.m., who will present “COVID Updates.”
Learn the latest updates on prevention and treatment and what the true facts are concerning COVID-19. Time for questions and answers will follow the presentation.
This event is free to seniors 55 and older. Call 401-728-7582 to register for this in-person event. Masks, pre-registration, and social distancing are required.
