WARWICK — Each cookie season, troops from Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England are given the option to donate a portion of their cookie program proceeds to a community service project.
This year, the council-wide recipient of the 2022 Cookie Program Community Service Project is Children’s Friend. GSSNE has announced that $2,641.02 has been donated to this nonprofit organization. Children’s Friend serves Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children and families. Services include Early Head Start, Head Start, WIC, adoption, foster care, help for families with substance abuse, counseling, assistance for children with developmental delays, and other child welfare and early childhood services.
According to a news release, girls and troops can choose to donate a portion of their cookie proceeds to support Children’s Friend. Organizers say this is also a great opportunity for girls to learn about the importance of giving back to their communities.
Cookie Share is a cookie-related service project GSSNE implements each year, where customers support Girl Scouts by purchasing a package of cookies that is then donated to a local organization such as food banks, nursing homes, shelters, military, and hospitals.
If anyone would like to purchase cookies that can be donated to local organizations, contact customercare@gssne.org for more information. Proceeds from the sale of these cookies will help support local Girl Scouts along with the organizations who will be the beneficiaries of the cookies.
