PROVIDENCE – Freezing temperatures, combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities, is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, states a news release.
The fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
The GNEF is a safety net for local families who do not qualify for federal and state assistance programs such as LIHEAP, states the release. In addition to the support of fund sponsors – Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RI State Energy Center LP – the GNEF relies on the generosity of individuals, families, and local businesses.
In addition to giving to the fund by using the donation envelope found with their utility bill, people may support the GNEF by texting “WARM” to 91999 from a mobile phone, by sending a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to RI GNEF, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909, or by visiting rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.