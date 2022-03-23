PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center offers hairdressing service at their location at 420 Main St., Pawtucket. This program is available to adults 55 and above.
Julie Silva, a Rhode Island licensed and insured hairdresser, is available by appointment between 9 and 11:30 a.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Senior Center starting in April.
Her services and fees are: hair cut: $17; wash and set: $17; wash, cut and blow style: $25; wash, cut and curling iron or set: $34. Payment is cash only, and payment must be made at the time of service. Perms and colorings are not available.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the center at 401-728-7582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.