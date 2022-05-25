CENTRAL FALLS – Holy Cross Church, 320 High St., will hold a traditional Polish dinner on Saturday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m., featuring homemade authentic foods.
Tickets are $15 and must be requested in advance to button9744@gmail.com or call 508-223-6047. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more information.
