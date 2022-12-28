All that was left of the former Microfibres industrial building off Moshassuck Street last week. This property, along with a portion of the Morley Field property next door, is set to be converted into a new shipping distribution center.
It was the year of women in Pawtucket, where the city’s entire House of Representatives delegation is now women. Gathering at the Slater Mill in downtown Pawtucket in early October were, from left, Leonela Felix, Cherie Cruz, Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Katherine Kazarian, Brianna Henries, Karen Alzate, Mary Duffy Messier, and Jennifer Stewart. On the Senate side, Sandra Cano and Meghan Kallman also won their elections.
Rhode Island Pet Network and Buppy Pets hosted their third annual “Woof You Be Mine 2022,” a Valentine’s adoption event on Friday, Feb. 11, at The Guild in Pawtucket, to benefit Save One Soul Animal Rescue League. This event gave dogs and their potential new owners a chance to get acquainted before a final decision is made. Trisha Hlastawa was greeted by Meli, a dog she once provided with a foster home. Meli found a permanent home several months ago, but she still seems to remember the foster care she received from Hlastawa.
PAWTUCKET – This year, the city saw more forward momentum on several fronts, focusing on key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives to make Pawtucket a better place.
The Tidewater soccer stadium is officially moving forward, after Gov. Dan McKee cast the tie-breaking vote at the state level in July. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in August, and excitement about the stadium has spread across the state. Rhode Island FC, the chosen soccer club team name, has made it’s home at 175 Main St. after signing an 18-month lease at the Benjamin Chester Building. Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy announced more than 3,200 season ticket deposits had been placed by members of every municipality in the state, saying “Rhode Island FC is indeed a team for every Rhode Islander…”
This $300 million project to create the Tidewater soccer stadium and surrounding development “will create a vibrant mixed-use destination along the banks of the Seekonk River,” Mayor Donald Grebien said, including the 10,000-seat soccer stadium, public waterfront amenities, hundreds of housing units, 60,000 square feet of commercial space, and 57,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
“Shovels are in the ground, and if you drive over the Pawtucket River Bridge on I-95 and look south, you’ll see a completely transformed site where Rhode Island FC will compete beginning in 2024 with the other development to follow,” Grebien said.
Bringing in fans, and commuters, the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is expected to open in January, a journey 20 years in the making.
Grebien said the new rail station will be transformational for the neighboring cities, providing MBTA service to Providence and Boston. The project is “more than just a train station,” as the surrounding district has attracted tens of millions of dollars in investment including historic mill conversions into new housing units and businesses. The district will also feature several new green spaces to provide recreation, shade, and improved stormwater management. Senators Reed and Whitehouse helped land $3 million in congressional funding for access to the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center.
Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize recreational cannabis earlier this year. The Rhode Island Cannabis Act, signed into law by McKee back in May, allows a maximum of 33 stores to open statewide. Mother Earth Wellness, the dispensary at 125 Esten Ave. was selected through a Department of Business Regulation lottery last October. While originally for medical distribution, the approval allowed the business to be among the first locations in the state ready for the Dec. 1 start of recreational sales.
Throughout the year, Councilor Clovis Gregor, Representative-elect Jennifer Stewart in House District 59, and fellow Representative-elect Cherie Cruz in House District 58, have spoken out against the sale of Morley Field to J.K. Equities for development into parking for the neighboring large-scale distribution center. The field is comprised of two adjoining lots, and Gregor was able to see a portion of the field preserved after discovering that because Lot 291 was gifted by Narragansett Wire Co. to be used by the city as an athletic field in the 1970s, state law prohibits sale of the land for any other use. Despite this, the sale of the single Lot 309 was approved and plans for the distributing parking space are moving forward with demolition ongoing at the building site next to the field.
Stewart and Cruz also won their ACLU case against the city for its restrictive rules on campaign signs, donating money from the settlement to the ACLU.
On the education front, Pawtucket will pursue construction of a new, state-of-the-art unified high school after voters overwhelmingly approved a bond question for $330 million on the November ballot. Grebien said “this project will take advantage of a city owned asset, turning the now sadly vacant McCoy Stadium site into a vibrant career and technical education campus for learning, career exploration, athletics, and community activities.”
In September of this year, the new Winters Elementary School officially opened after roughly a year of construction. Grebien said the city was “committed to ensuring that all of our students have access to a great public education” and investments in these school construction projects “ensure great learning environments for future generations of our students while taking advantage of State reimbursement, which helps to cover more than 80 percent of school construction costs.” The city also broke ground on construction of the new Baldwin Elementary School at the end of October, with the goal of completion in 2024.
Politically, Pawtucket will see many new faces in local and state representation. One of the most notable changes is that for the first time ever, all eight state representative seats in Pawtucket will be represented by women, and several of them are women of color.
The Pawtucket School Committee and City Council will also see a shake-up with multiple members changing on both boards. Outgoing School Committee member Roberto Moreno ran for and won an at-large seat on the City Council. Joining Moreno as an at-large member will be fellow newcomer Democrat Yesenia Rubio. Michael Araujo will keep his at-large seat, and member Melissa DaRosa will be leaving after an unsuccessful primary run in September. The other change will see Neicy Coderre taking over for District 4 councilor Alexis Schuette. After 12 years in the role, District 1 Councilor David Moran will step down as president, but will retain in regular council duties.
For School Committee, members Stephen Larbi was unsuccessful in his re-election bid and Joseph Knight chose not run again. Joining remaining members Kimberly Grant, Joanne Bonollo, current Chairperson Erin Dube, and Jay Charbonneau will be new members Jennifer Carney, Marsha Fernandes, and former member James Chellel Jr.
