PAWTUCKET – This year, the city saw more forward momentum on several fronts, focusing on key education, economic development, and quality of life initiatives to make Pawtucket a better place.

The Tidewater soccer stadium is officially moving forward, after Gov. Dan McKee cast the tie-breaking vote at the state level in July. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in August, and excitement about the stadium has spread across the state. Rhode Island FC, the chosen soccer club team name, has made it’s home at 175 Main St. after signing an 18-month lease at the Benjamin Chester Building. Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy announced more than 3,200 season ticket deposits had been placed by members of every municipality in the state, saying “Rhode Island FC is indeed a team for every Rhode Islander…”

