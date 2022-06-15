Tailah Abbott
Melody Aleman
Malik Amandou
Sabrina Angulo, salutatorian
Sara Antaya
George Araujo Haller
Dario Aytac
Danny Barbosa
Johanna Benitez
Fay Bullard
Francesca Buono
Nie Calamba, valedictorian
Khileah Centeio
Mia Claudio
Madeleine Comire
Mariana Cornejo
Hillary Corporan
Cormac Crump
Dylana Deignan
Dario De La Puente
Asia Dow
Alejandra Duque Buitrago
Grace Foley
Madeline Fontes
Emilee Gobin
Mariangelis Guzman
Angelia Johnson
Giovanni Kane
Giana Manfredi
Beyonce Martin
Brett Martin
Katharine McLean
Sabrina Medeiros
Angelina Morales
Jaia Morris
Abraphine Ngafaih
Natasha Pion
Mars Ramos
Arlo Robbins
Rosario Sanlatte
Ali Elizabeth Souza
Kaitlyn Squillante
Alexis Sylvestre
Angelina Toledo
Adam Trombley
Liliana Varela
Jafeth Vargas
Mariana Villa Jaramillo
Emma Walas
Devin Ward
Donovan Webb
Amanda Worthen-Hirsch
