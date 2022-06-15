Tailah Abbott

Melody Aleman

Malik Amandou

Sabrina Angulo, salutatorian

Sara Antaya

George Araujo Haller

Dario Aytac

Danny Barbosa

Johanna Benitez

Fay Bullard

Francesca Buono

Nie Calamba, valedictorian

Khileah Centeio

Mia Claudio

Madeleine Comire

Mariana Cornejo

Hillary Corporan

Cormac Crump

Dylana Deignan

Dario De La Puente

Asia Dow

Alejandra Duque Buitrago

Grace Foley

Madeline Fontes

Emilee Gobin

Mariangelis Guzman

Angelia Johnson

Giovanni Kane

Giana Manfredi

Beyonce Martin

Brett Martin

Katharine McLean

Sabrina Medeiros

Angelina Morales

Jaia Morris

Abraphine Ngafaih

Natasha Pion

Mars Ramos

Arlo Robbins

Rosario Sanlatte

Ali Elizabeth Souza

Kaitlyn Squillante

Alexis Sylvestre

Angelina Toledo

Adam Trombley

Liliana Varela

Jafeth Vargas

Mariana Villa Jaramillo

Emma Walas

Devin Ward

Donovan Webb

Amanda Worthen-Hirsch

