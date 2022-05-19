PAWTUCKET – Kids Chance of Rhode Island will hold its first golf event on Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m., at the Pawtucket Country Club, 900 Armistice Blvd.
The proceeds will help Kids Chance of Rhode Island award scholarships to children of a parent who has been catastrophically or fatally injured on the job.
Those aware of any child that might qualify for the scholarships, can visit www.kidschanceri.org.
