SCITUATE – Rhode Island state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to collect donations of new backpacks and school supplies for Rhode Island school children through the Kids, Cops and Classrooms program.
The Rhode Island State Police, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, the Rhode Island Department of Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island will accept donations at State Police barracks, local police departments, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses locations, and other offices across the state. Donations will be distributed to local agencies that work with disadvantaged families throughout the state.
