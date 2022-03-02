“Understanding Alzheimer’s/What You Need to Know” Presentation to be held at the Leon Mathieu Senior Center Friday, March 4th at 12:30 p.m.
Date: February 25, 2022
PAWTUCKET – The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., will host the program Understanding Alzheimer’s/What You Need to Know on Friday, March 4, at 12:30 p.m.
Learn the facts about Alzheimer’s disease with Susan Saccoccia-Olson of Blue Cross Blue Shield.
This presentation is free and open to everyone 55 and older. There will be time for questions and answers at the end of the program. Call the Senior Center to register at 401-728-7582.
