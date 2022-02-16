PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., will hold the program Let’s Make Art, a watercolor tutorial, on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m., in the Caidin Room.
The instructor will give step by step instructions on how to make a watercolor painting. All materials will be provided and no experience is necessary. Open to ages 16 and up.
To register, contact Meredith Richards at 401-725-3714, ext. 228 or email mrichards@pawtucketlibrary.org.
