PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library Bookmobile is now on a new fall/winter
schedule. The number of neighborhood stops have been increased and now also includes five Pawtucket elementary schools.
The bookmobile schedule is available at www.pawtucketlibrary.org and will run from now until June 18, 2022.
For more information, contact Christine Jeffers at cjeffers@pawtucketlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.