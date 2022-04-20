PAWTUCKET – Lighthouse Skatepark, 881 Main St., will hold its first art show and sale on Saturday, April 23, from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.
The event will feature artwork from local and national artists. The skate park will be closed for skating during the event.
For more information, call 410-543-6727.
