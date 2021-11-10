PAWTUCKET – The Little Sisters of the Poor will hold their annual Turkey Drop at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St., from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.
The Sisters will accept donations of frozen turkeys every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Turkeys will be used for Thanksgiving dinner and meals throughout the year. Social distancing protocols will be in place. For more information or to make special delivery arrangements, call 401-723-4314.
