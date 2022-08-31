Little Sisters of the Poor to hold annual yard sale Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – The Little Sisters of the Poor will host its Indoor Yard Sale at Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St. on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.The two-day sale will include home décor, jewelry, housewares, holiday items, and more. All proceeds will benefit the Little Sisters’ mission of caring for the elderly poor, state the organizers.Covid-19 prevention protocols will be in effect, including screening before entry and capacity limits. Face coverings are required.For more information, visit www.littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Yard Sale Little Sister Decor Commerce Poor Housewares Prevention Sale × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Longtime teacher and coach Skurka resigns, avoiding firing Two Woonsocket EMTs suspended for negligence in infant’s death Lincoln gearing up for Hocus Pocus-themed fall festival Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years Meet Lincoln's newest student: Willow the therapy dog Latest News Cioe says it’s time for Ruggerio to go; Senate president pushes back Fate of Read-Ott House in question; resolutions being discussed After 'waste of taxpayer dollars,' Woonasquatucket Avenue will be repaved Several projects making progress in Central Falls New-look Cougars await football season Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Cioe says it’s time for Ruggerio to go; Senate president pushes back Fate of Read-Ott House in question; resolutions being discussed After 'waste of taxpayer dollars,' Woonasquatucket Avenue will be repaved Several projects making progress in Central Falls New-look Cougars await football season Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
