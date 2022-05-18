PROVIDENCE – General Treasurer Seth Magaziner hosted a ceremony on May 9 honoring 66 high school juniors from across Rhode Island with the General Treasurer's Young Leader Award.
The Young Leader Award is presented to high school juniors across the state who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in math, economics, finance, and business-related courses, and who are active in their community. Since 2015, Treasurer Magaziner has recognized more than 400 Rhode Island students with this high achievement.
Local students recognized were:
From Pawtucket: Ailani Alvarez, Shea Senior High School; Aaron Baker, St. Raphael Academy; Faizah Y. Folarin, William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School; Yareli Sanchez Martin ,William E. Tolman Senior High School; and Milton Purcell, Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts.
From Central Falls: Ajah Ramona Johnson, Central Falls Senior High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.