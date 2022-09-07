PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket has welcomed Kevin K. Martins to its Board of Directors.
“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our 2022 Board,” said Charlie Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket in a news release. “His passion for community development and activism speaks for itself, and his extensive experience in education will be a great asset as we look to expand our enrichment and mentorship opportunities.”
Martins currently serves as the assistant vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Bryant University. He sits on the Pawtucket Mayor’s Community Board working to bridge community engagement with city government. He is also co-founder and chair of the Shea Alumni Association, a group focused on supporting current high school students through programming and college scholarships. According to the release, as an advocate for mentorship, Martins works closely with the Brothers On a New Direction (B.O.N.D.), an organization for young men of color centered on the values of brotherhood, leadership, service, responsibility, and mentorship.
At the University of Rhode Island, Martins received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and a Master of Science in business administration. Additionally, he holds a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University.
To learn more about Martins or the YMCA of Pawtucket, contact Jennifer Almeida at 401-831-6123.
