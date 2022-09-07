PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket has welcomed Kevin K. Martins to its Board of Directors. 

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our 2022 Board,” said Charlie Clifford, CEO of the YMCA of Pawtucket in a news release. “His passion for community development and activism speaks for itself, and his extensive experience in education will be a great asset as we look to expand our enrichment and mentorship opportunities.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.