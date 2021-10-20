PAWTUCKET – Quality of life was part of Marlena Martins Stachowiak’s community message long before she announced to run for the Pawtucket City Council District 6 seat, said the candidate in a release this week.
“My passion is to listen to the residents and businesses in our community in order to advocate on their behalf,” she said. “When I’m out locally with the family or when I have hit the doors, I hear from residents about the need for recreation amenities for our families and improved options to resolve their traffic concerns.”
“My ultimate goal is to enhance our quality of life in District 6 by revamping our neighborhood parks/green spaces, including the addition of our dog park in our neighborhood along with more usable public space,” she added. “I’ll promote pride of ownership of our homes, helping property values, combating rodents, and elevating neighbor relations.”
Martins Stachowiak, who said she advocated for bringing a new dog park to Fairlawn, said she also played a role in the reopening of the pool this year, working with Mayor Donald Grebien.
She said she will also promote senior services and senior-friendly policies to keep senior residents healthy, safe, and engaged in the community.
