May 2
Happy Birthday, Ethan Shorey! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze
May 3
Scott Silva, Happy 60th Birthday, Scott! From Sherry, Victoria, Allison and Merlin
Barbara Phinney, Happy Birthday from all your friends at The Valley Breeze!
May 5
Happy Birthday, Courtney Brunelle! From Audrey Weaver
May 9
Makenzie Donald, Happy 22 Birthday! Love Janet Houle (Grandma)
May 14
Max Andrews, Happy 10th Birthday from Grandpa and Memere Andrews, Auntie Erin and cousin Brianna
Aquinnah Warren, Happy 7th Birthday! Love, Mom, Dad, Mira and Louis
May 24
Eleanor White, Happy 90th Birthday! From your loving family and friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.