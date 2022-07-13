PAWTUCKET – For a number of years, Mayor Donald Grebien has been visiting local businesses through his Mayor’s Outreach program in order to get to know more and more businesses across the city and their specific needs by meeting them where they are in their facilities, according to a press release.
Most recently, Grebien has visited All Star Insulation, 20 Rhode Island Ave., the former New England Linen Mill, where, according to the release, the owners are hard at work renovating the building to best suit their needs. The mayor visited along with Commerce Director Sandra Cano in order to provide advice and assistance to the owner.
“It is important to stop by the amazing businesses that make up our community,” said Grebien. “Pawtucket is a diverse community with a diverse set of businesses that make up the fabric of commerce in the city. It is my pleasure to visit the different industries and meet those individuals who run and work in the facilities of Pawtucket. I want to thank the team that has been working on this for some time, including Herb Weiss in our Planning and Redevelopment Department.”
The city of Pawtucket is seeking additional businesses interested in being a part of the Mayor’s Outreach program, new or established, where they would like to share their industry with the mayor and commerce director or who may have questions regarding their business.
If you would like to be a location for a future Mayor’s Outreach program visit, contact Emily Rizzo at erizzo@pawtucketri.com.
