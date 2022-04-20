PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien, the city of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket City Council, and the Pawtucket School Department have announced that they are now accepting applications for the Mayor’s Scholarship Program.
The scholarship, set up to assist Pawtucket youth with college tuition costs, is funded through a grant that was provided by the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation and Revity Energy LLC.
The application for the deadline is May 20. Seniors attending Pawtucket Public Schools can obtain and return the application to their guidance counselor, or view the application at https://tinyurl.com/2s4bsp26.
Pawtucket students planning to attend an accredited public or private, vocational technical school, two-year or four-year institution, are eligible to apply for scholarship consideration. The Mayor’s Scholarship Program is designed to aid students of low and moderate-income families in the city of Pawtucket to attend college and universities, as well as vocational technical schools.
Returning applicants can contact Diana Figueroa at dfigueroa@pawtucketri.com and new applicants can contact Kassandra Florez at kflorez@pawtucketri.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.