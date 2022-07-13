PAWTUCKET – Meet the candidates for Pawtucket District 59 on Wednesday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m., at the George Wiley Center, 32 East Ave.
The event will include a community potluck. Those in need of a ride can call 401-728-5555.
