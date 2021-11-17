PAWTUCKET – Mixed Magic Theatre, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., will present “Native American Voices and Culture” on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m.
A Native American exhibit and vendor market will open at 3 p.m. A drumming circle, family story time, songs and dances will begin at 4 p.m. “Still Here,” conversations with a native family, will begin at 5 p.m.
Tickets must be reserved in advance at mixedmagictheatre.org – pay what you can at the door. Proof of full vaccination or proof of negative PCR or rapid test is required. Masks must be work by children and adults.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.