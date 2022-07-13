PAWTUCKET – Mixed Magic Theatre will hold the kickoff for The 560 Sizzling Summer Concert Series 2022 on Sunday, July 17, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the theater’s amphitheater, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.
The concerts will feature Daniel Hill & Friends. The event will also include vendor booths, a picnic area and art gallery, which open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
For more information, email mixedmagictheatre@gmail.com.
