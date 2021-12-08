PAWTUCKET – Nonprofits from Pawtucket and Woonsocket are among 11 organizations that will share $660,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. Mixed Magic Theatre and Cultural Events in Pawtucket, and Movement Education Outdoors in Woonsocket will receive $60,000 each over the course of a two-year capacity-building program targeting nonprofits led by people of color.
Mixed Magic Theatre will use its grant to hire, train and retain artistic, technical and administrative staff. Based in the former Lorraine Mills complex, Mixed Magic Theatre strives to bring diverse stories and images to the stage through prose and song.
“This grant will help Mixed Magic Theatre build a stronger institutional foundation that will allow the company to emerge from the COVID crisis better equipped to face the challenges of how the arts can and must play a role in addressing the social and cultural changes unfolding in America and worldwide,” said Ricardo Pitts-Wiley, co-founder and development director.
Movement Education Outdoors will use its grant to improve its capacity to provide low-income youth and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) youth in Woonsocket, Central Falls and Pawtucket with culturally relevant outdoor programming that connects them to the land, to the movement for environmental justice, and to their bodies.
All 11 grant recipients will co-create the learning curriculum, which will cover topics such as good governance, fundraising, communications planning and financial planning. In addition, consultants of color will provide workshops and technical assistance. Only nonprofits led by people identifying as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, indigenous, or multi-racial were eligible to apply for the aid.
