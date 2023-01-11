WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – With the full support of the Congressional delegations from Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Senate Bill 1942, known as the National Heritage Area Act, was approved by Congress and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill passed the House on Dec. 22, by a bipartisan vote of 326 yes and 95 no, according to a press release.
A day earlier, the bill was approved unanimously in the United States Senate, with Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island leading the four senators who represent the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.
The bill requires a standard for the designation of National Heritage Areas. It also establishes a National Heritage Area System through which the Department of the Interior may furnish technical and financial assistance to local coordinating entities, such as Blackstone Heritage Corridor Inc., to support the establishment, development, and continuity of the National Heritage Areas.
The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, which spans 25 communities from Worcester to Providence, was first established in 1986 and recently observed its 36th birthday.
There are currently 55 national heritage areas across the United States. With the passage of S.1942, 45 NHAs have been extended for 15 years, seven new NHAs were designated, and robust protection for private property rights was included, states the release.
