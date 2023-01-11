WHITINSVILLE, Mass. – With the full support of the Congressional delegations from Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Senate Bill 1942, known as the National Heritage Area Act, was approved by Congress and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill passed the House on Dec. 22, by a bipartisan vote of 326 yes and 95 no, according to a press release.

A day earlier, the bill was approved unanimously in the United States Senate, with Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island leading the four senators who represent the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.

