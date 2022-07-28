PROVIDENCE – Legislation sponsored by Sen. Alana M. DiMario and Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith has been signed into law to help increase access to social workers and better enable the field to attract licensees who can meet the language and cultural needs of Rhode Island.

The new law (2022-S 2617A, 2022-H 7396A), which Gov. Daniel McKee ceremonially signed July 22, changes the licensing requirements for social workers to encourage more licensees whose first language is not English.

