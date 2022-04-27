PAWTUCKET – The News Cafe, 43 Broad St., will hold its 3rd annual Art Market and Flea this Sunday, May 1. The event will be held in the parking lot from 2 to 6 p.m. It is free and for all ages, good for the whole family.
For those age 21 or older, the beer garden/patio will be open.
This year there will be 22 local artist vendors. Everything from original paintings, jewelry, handmade candles, soaps, prints and more will be featured. Also there will be some vendors who have flea market style items such as rare records, vintage musical instruments, and vintage clothing.
There will also be live music outside, with Joe-Lou and friends spinning some records.
