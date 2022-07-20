PAWTUCKET – Blackstone Valley Community Health Care announces that nurse practitioner Katharine Costa has joined the health care center. Costa is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner with one year of experience. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Oberlin College, and her Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Texas.
Costa began her career in medicine five years ago as a nurse before becoming a nurse practitioner three years ago, specializing in pediatric medicine, according to a news release.
