In regard to the article: Pawtucket contemplates on-street parking enforcement: on-street parking on Norfolk Avenue behind the church/school is a nightmare. I am a resident and my family has a driveway that can hold two cars. We have elderly people that live at my house and we can not have more than two cars parked in our driveway, so we have guests park in the street. The problem with this is that many of the cars on the street during the day belong to in-state and out-of-state teachers of the school. This makes it difficult for us to live our daily lives in peace.
Also, there are an abundance of out-of-state cars that are parked at all hours of the day on the street, and they seldom move throughout the week. Also, our street is the student drop off and pick up street and there is a one-way ordinance during such times. During these times if an emergency arises we have a hard time getting out of the driveway or even have rescue workers reach my house. This is very aggravating, and I do not know why they chose our street instead of Central Ave which would be much more convenient for everyone since there are two crossing guards on Central during school drop off and pick up hours.
I have written to TV and police with my complaints with no response whatsoever. I have given them months to reply.
Also, like I said, our street is one way during posted hours and the hours are of a two-hour block for drop off and two hours for pickup. It only is busy for 30 minutes tops during those hours. Our house is at the end of the street and God forbid if we want to turn onto Norfolk Ave and then turn directly into our driveway during the one way block. We have been fined many times for this.
So as you can see, my street has become a cesspool of trouble. Not to mention the new 7-Eleven on Central which took two years to build, which was very loud.
