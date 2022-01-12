PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative and the Pawtucket Foundation announce the 14th year of the juried art exhibition – the Pawtucket Foundation Prize Exhibition. This year’s juror is Michael Rose. Entries will be accepted through midnight of Feb. 21. The opening is Thursday, March 17. The show will run March 17 through May 5.
The unthemed show is open to all artists, in all media, 2-D, and 3-D. Prizes are: $1000 Pawtucket Foundation Prize, PAC 2nd place prize of $250, and 3rd place $100 awarded at the opening.
PAC is accepting online submissions only. Max submission of two pieces, submission fee for PAC members is $15 for one piece, $20 for two. Non-PAC members pay $18 for one piece, $23 for two. Artwork must not exceed 60 inches and must be able to fit through double doors. PAC has limited pedestals but encourages artists to provide them if able. Digital/multi-media work will need to take out additional insurance for equipment. Accepted work must be hand-delivered and picked up from the gallery.
The call to artist, show prospectus, and entry requirements can be found at https://pawtucketartscollaborative.wildapricot.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.