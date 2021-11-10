PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, located in the Lorraine Mill Building, 560 Mineral Spring Ave., will open its Winter Members’ Show on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is an unthemed member show and all works are priced $300 and below. Any work purchased at the show can be picked up Sunday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those who can’t make it to the opening, the gallery is open Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Dec. 19.
Guests are required to wear masks while inside the gallery.
