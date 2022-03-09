PAWTUCKET – Park Place Church Thrift Shop, 71 Park Place, will hold a book and media sale on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., March 16-April 9.
All books, CDs, DVDs and records will be discounted. For more information, call 401-726-2800.
Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. High 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..
Light snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: March 9, 2022 @ 8:30 am
PAWTUCKET – Park Place Church Thrift Shop, 71 Park Place, will hold a book and media sale on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., March 16-April 9.
All books, CDs, DVDs and records will be discounted. For more information, call 401-726-2800.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.