PAWTUCKET – Park Place Congregational Church UCC, 71 Park Place, will hold a May Breakfast on Saturday, April 30, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The cost for the breakfast is $10 per person; $5 for children 5-12; free for ages 4 and under.
The menu includes cereal, oatmeal, muffins, quiche, scrambled eggs, French toast, home fries, sausage, ham, baked beans, fruit cup, juice, coffee, tea and milk.
May baskets, fudge and baked goods will also be available for purchase.
