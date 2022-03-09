PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational classes and programs for spring. Classes will encompass an eight-week session that takes place at Jenks Junior High School, 350 Division St., or Agnes Little Elementary School, 60 South Bend St. Online and in-person registration is now being accepted.
• Monday night adult classes include Hi-Low Impact Aerobics, which incorporates cardio and floor work to increase heart rate while gently stretching muscles and Yoga, which encourages students to find options of stress release through physical and mental exercises. These classes start on April 4 and run for eight weeks. The cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents. Hi-Low Impact classes start at 6 p.m., and Yoga will be held from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Both of these classes take place at the Agnes Little School. Yoga students are requested to provide their own mats.
• The Total Body Fit class incorporates strength training and cardio bursts. Classes will take place at the Jenks Junior High School starting on Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. The entire cost for a session is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents. Participants are asked to bring a pair of weights and a mat.
• The Dance Mix class incorporates different genres of music and the dance moves to accompany them. This class will also take place at the Jenks Junior High School gymnasium every Wednesday night starting April 6 at 6 p.m. The entire session cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents.
• An eight-week yoga session will also take place on Thursday evenings starting on April 7 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at the Agnes Little School. Cost is $48 for Pawtucket residents and $64 for non-residents. Participants are asked to bring a mat for these classes.
• Youth gymnastics resume Saturday mornings for ages 4-6 at 9:30 a.m., with a second class for ages 7 to 17 at 10:45 a.m. The entire cost for the eight-week session is $56 for Pawtucket residents and $72 for non-residents.
Details outlining fees and class dates can be viewed by accessing the Parks & Recreation Department’s tab through the city of Pawtucket’s website, www.pawtucketri.com. Click the box located in the center of the home page, for instructions. Registrations may be completed from this point or may be completed at the Slater Park Office, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the Slater Park Recreation Office at 401-728-0500, ext. 251 for assistance.
