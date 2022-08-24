Pascal Honore exhibit opens Saturday Aug 24, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAWTUCKET – La Beaute Sauvera Le Monde Art Club will present an exhibition with Pascal Honore Saturday, Aug. 27 through Sept. 4, at the Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, 560 Mineral Spring Ave.A grand opening will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 9 p.m. The exhibition can also be viewed Sunday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.For more information, call 401-692-3501. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Exhibit Pascal Honore La Beaute Sauvera Le Monde Art Club Art Artistic Handicraft × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes Under new ownership, Rock's Bar still a staple in Pawtucket ‘Slatersville’ set to premiere after decade of production Latest News Ramirez earns invitation to attend Barca Academy in Barcelona Barrington, NP earn top two seeds in Christopher Andreozzi Tournament Girl Scouts of SNE names Women of Distinction Award honorees Pawtucket student receives Lifeworks scholarship Kids, Cops & Classrooms launces 2022 school supply dirve Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Ramirez earns invitation to attend Barca Academy in Barcelona Barrington, NP earn top two seeds in Christopher Andreozzi Tournament Girl Scouts of SNE names Women of Distinction Award honorees Pawtucket student receives Lifeworks scholarship Kids, Cops & Classrooms launces 2022 school supply dirve Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads +2 featured 1 MISSING CAT Aug 4, 2022 featured showcase 2 Trolley Manager/Driver Historic Tours of Newport Boutique Visitor Center - Middletown, RI Aug 18, 2022
