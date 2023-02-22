PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket and The Camera Werks announce the 25th annual City of Pawtucket Photo Contest. After a public call for photo contest themes was advertised in January, 41 contest themes were received from the public for consideration. “Connecting Pawtucket,” submitted by Sarah Sharpe of Pawtucket, was selected for this year’s photo theme.

Twelve winning photos will be selected by a panel of local professional photographers and placed in the 2024 City Calendar. This year’s judges include Butch Adams, Richard Benjamin, Christy Christopoulos, Peter Goldberg, and Aaron Usher. This annual contest provides an opportunity to bring awareness to daily life, historic locations, and the ever-changing landscape of Pawtucket through the lens of a camera, states a news release. The contest is open to residents and non-residents alike, but the photo must be taken in Pawtucket.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.