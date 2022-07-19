PAWTUCKET – Due to the anticipated high heat for the coming days, Mayor Donald R. Grebien has announced that Pawtucket's Cooling Centers will be open to the public.
The Cooling Centers will consist of the Blackstone Valley Visitors Center, the Leon Mathieu Senior Center, the Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby, and The Pawtucket Public Library.
In addition to these locations, the Emergency Management Agency will have a mobile cooling center on Roosevelt Avenue on days expected to be 90 degrees or higher.
• The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., First Floor, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters Lobby, 121 Roosevelt Ave., Lobby, 24 Hours 7 Days a Week
• The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
• EMA Mobile Cooling Center, Roosevelt Avenue, Days expected to be 90+ degrees 1 to 4 p.m.
