PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that the city of Pawtucket will host an Independence Day celebration fireworks event at McCoy Stadium on July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
There will be live music and food trucks parked in the Joseph Jenks Junior High School front parking lot. Fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m.
Organizers say this year’s event is structured similarly to last year’s successful celebration that welcomed thousands of guests. The stadium will be closed to the public.
The city has once again engaged with Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group, Inc. through the Fireworks Committee and the display will be set off from the inside of the stadium to be seen across the city. In case of bad weather, the rain date is Saturday, July 9.
The city will be providing more information on the event soon, through www.pawtucketri.com as well as the Pawtucket Mayor’s Office official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
