PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has announced the availability of arts grants from two grant programs, to support and expand arts and cultural activities in the city, and to assist with operational costs for 501©(3) art organizations.
The Pawtucket Arts Organizational Grant program makes funds available to art-related 501(c)(3) organizations based in Pawtucket, specifically to assist with operating costs. Eligible applicants must demonstrate the ability to provide year-round art-related programming for both residents and visitors to the city. This programming may include, but is not limited to, performances, art exhibitions, music, classes or workshops, and other ongoing art related activities located at a Pawtucket-based venue. Grant awards of up to $5,000 are available to eligible organizations.
The Pawtucket Arts Review Panel makes grant funds available to local artists and nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to community enrichment. The Arts Review Panel requests that applicants align their proposed project with the annual Pawtucket Arts Festival, but this is not a requirement for funding eligibility. Applicants are also encouraged to highlight how their project or performance will enhance the Arts Festival as an inclusionary celebration of culture in Pawtucket.
Grant awards of up to $1,000 are determined by the Pawtucket Arts Review Panel based on established criteria, including the project’s artistic merit, potential for cultural and community connections, and the project’s clarity and achievability. Emphasis is also placed on projects that are available at low or no cost to Pawtucket residents. Successful applicants are reimbursed upon the completion of the project.
Applications for these two grant programs are now available online through the deadline of Friday, April 15. Find the link on the city of Pawtucket arts page at www.pawtucketri.com/arts.
Contact Diana Figueroa at 401-728-0500, ext. 357 or email dfigueroa@pawtucketri.com for more information.
