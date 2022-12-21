PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has announced rules for a snow ban parking advisory that will take effect in the event of a snowstorm, including a list of public parking locations where residents may leave their vehicles while on-street parking bans remain in effect.

“It is important for residents to be aware of potential parking bans, but also to provide options for alternative parking locations for us to clear the roads after a storm” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a news release. “This process needs to be a partnership. The faster we can get cars off the street, the more efficient our plows can be. We thank you for your cooperation.”

