PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket has announced rules for a snow ban parking advisory that will take effect in the event of a snowstorm, including a list of public parking locations where residents may leave their vehicles while on-street parking bans remain in effect.
“It is important for residents to be aware of potential parking bans, but also to provide options for alternative parking locations for us to clear the roads after a storm” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a news release. “This process needs to be a partnership. The faster we can get cars off the street, the more efficient our plows can be. We thank you for your cooperation.”
The city will typically declare a winter storm emergency if there is a forecast of two or more inches of snow, according to the release. Once a winter storm emergency has been declared, an on-street parking ban will be put into effect on all city streets. All vehicles must be moved off the street at that time.
The parking ban will be posted on local radio and television broadcasts and on the city website. Residents can also sign up for call, email, and text alerts through the city’s CodeRed system.
During snow parking bans, parking will be available throughout the city in the following lots:
West side parking areas:
• Morley Field off Moshassuck Street
• Veterans Park ballfield off Smithfield Avenue
• Nathanael Greene School, 285 Smithfield Ave.
• Baldwin School, 50 Whitman St.
• Slater/Cunningham School, 281 Mineral Spring Ave.
• St. Anthony’s Church, 32 Lawn Ave.
• Marrin & Pine Street lot
• George & Grace Street lot
• Varieur School, 486 Pleasant St.
• Max Read Field off Pleasant Street
• Humes & Broad Street lot
• City Hall off Roosevelt Avenue
• Third level only of Parking Garage, Park Place
East side parking areas:
• Broadway and Exchange Street lot
• Agnes Little School (back) Ashburn Street lot
• Winters School, 481 Broadway
• Curvin-McCabe School, 466 Cottage St.
• Curtis School, 582 Benefit St.
• Daggett Avenue Thomlinson Field lot
• Potter-Burns School, 973 Newport Ave.
• Whittier & Newport Avenue lot
• Littlefield Street and Armistice Boulevard lot
• Fallon School, 62 Lincoln Ave.
• Newport Avenue lot beside the fire station
• Slater Park ballfield parking lots
All vehicle owners are required by city ordinance to move their vehicles out of the designated municipal parking areas within two hours of a parking ban being lifted, or face towing and storage charges and a fine of $100.
According to city ordinance, the owner, occupant or other responsible person shall have snow and ice removed from a sidewalk intended for pedestrians no later than the first 12 hours of daylight after the end of a snowstorm. Violations are subject to fines beginning at $25 for a first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.