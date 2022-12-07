PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter.

Through this program, youth volunteers donate their time and effort to help elderly residents of Pawtucket 65 and older who are unable to shovel snow during the winter months. Youth are paired with seniors in their neighborhood and help them by shoveling their stairs and sidewalks.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.