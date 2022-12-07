PAWTUCKET – Mayor Donald R. Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council have announced that Pawtucket’s Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from Pawtucket seniors to be placed on the list to be matched with a snow shoveling volunteer for this winter.
Through this program, youth volunteers donate their time and effort to help elderly residents of Pawtucket 65 and older who are unable to shovel snow during the winter months. Youth are paired with seniors in their neighborhood and help them by shoveling their stairs and sidewalks.
Shoveling stairs poses numerous health risks to seniors, notes a news release. This program is designed to reduce seniors’ exposure to those risks in difficult winter conditions. Thanks to the help of the Pawtucket Public School Department and local schools, the city is able to recruit student volunteers from schools.
Seniors interested in receiving shoveling assistance or obtaining further information about the program can contact the mayor's office by calling 401-728-0500, ext. 281 or by emailing seniorsnowshoveling@pawtucketri.com.
Seniors should note that this volunteer-based service is not guaranteed, even if they called in early and were placed on the list. The service is contingent upon the availability of youth volunteers in the specific neighborhood where senior residents have applied. It is also important for seniors to note that if they were on the list last year, they must reapply to be placed on the list again this year. The city of Pawtucket is committed to serving as many residents as possible through this initiative, and thanks all volunteers for serving the community, states the release.
Youths, or parents/guardians of youths, that are interested in participating in the program, should contact Mayor Grebien’s office.
