PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket and its food provider, Aramark, will provide free meals to children during the summer. This summer, meals will be served at the following sites. No meals will be served on Monday, July 4, and Monday, Aug. 8.
June 27-Aug. 19:
• Pawtucket Library, 13 Summer St., Monday- Friday, noon-1 p.m.
• Galego Court Housing Complex, 200-lC Leonard Jenard Drive, breakfast served Monday-Friday, 8:45-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-noon.
• Good Shepherd Church, 940 Broadway, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-noon, at the corner of Pleasant View Way
• BVCAP/Payne Park, 210 West Ave., Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., across from BVCAP near Payne Park
• Prospect Heights Housing Complex, 560 Prospect St., breakfast served Monday-Friday, 8:45-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Friday, 12:30-2 p.m.
• Warren Avenue Apartment Complex, 94 Warren Ave., Monday-Friday, 1:15-2 p.m.
• Slater Middle School, 281 Mineral Springs Ave., Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.- noon
• John St. Park, 39 John St., Monday-Friday, 12:15-1:15 p.m., near the basketball court
July 5-Aug. 19
• Vets Memorial Pool, 271 Smithfield Ave., Monday-Friday, 12:15-1:30 p.m.
• Jenks Middle School, 350 Division St., breakfast served Monday-Friday, 8-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Friday, 11:30-12:30 p.m.
July 5-Aug. 4
• Curvin McCabe Elementary School, 466 Cottage St. Pawtucket, breakfast served Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Fallon Elementary School, 62 Lincoln Ave., breakfast served Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Agnes Little Elementary School, 60 South Bend St., breakfast served Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30-12:15 p.m.
• Greene Elementary School, 285 Smithfield Ave., breakfast served Monday- Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30-12:15 p.m.
• Shea High School, 485 East Ave., beakfast served Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30-12:15 p.m.
• Tolman High School, 150 Exchange St., breakfast served Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m.; lunch served Monday-Thursday, 11:30 am.-12:15 p.m.
There are no income requirements or registration. Open to any child under age 18. For more information, contact 401-729-6299.
