PAWTUCKET- Due to the anticipated low temperatures through the end of the week and into this weekend, a reminder that Pawtucket's Warming Centers will open consisting of the Blackstone Valley Visitors Center, Pawtucket Public Library, and the Leon Mathieu Senior Center.
• The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., First Floor, open seven days a week, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• The Leon Mathieu Senior Center, 420 Main St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• The Pawtucket Public Library, 13 Summer St., Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. -8:45 p.m.; Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.