PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket and Central Falls have announced their selection to a nationally-funded initiative for small and midsize cities to develop innovative, equitable local housing solutions. According to a news release, the Housing Solutions Lab Peer Cities Network will advance evidence-based solutions that address pressing housing challenges, with a specific focus on racial and health equity.
Led by an interdisciplinary team from the New York University Furman Center with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Network will support city leaders as they design policy to tackle issues including housing insecurity and homelessness, affordable housing production and preservation, and fair housing and neighborhood investment, stated the release. While large coastal cities often receive the majority of policy attention for their housing challenges, the Peer Cities Network is exclusively for cities with fewer than 500,000 residents.
“Pawtucket is pleased to be chosen as one of the cities in the Peer Cities Network through the NYU Furman Center Housing Solutions Lab and is excited to start the process with Central Falls,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien. “This is a great opportunity for our communities to assess our current housing and address the continued needs of our residents. Housing, specifically affordable housing, is an important issue that many communities are working to address, and through this program we will be able to see many different approaches.”
“Housing is a top priority of my administration. We have been looking for ways to increase the stock of all types of housing in our city, particularly affordable housing. But as one of the most dense cities in America with little available land, we need to find creative solutions to housing,” said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. “Through the Housing Solutions Lab, we hope to learn how other communities across the country with similar challenges have fostered the development of new housing units.”
Pawtucket and Central Falls were selected jointly to participate in the second cohort of cities.
Through access to the expertise of leading practitioners and researchers, Pawtucket and Central Falls will be active participants in the conversation about what housing policies work, how to effectively implement them, ways to make cross-sector connections, and strategies to center resident voice and priorities in advancing equitable housing policies.
More information can be found at furmancenter.org and @FurmanCenterNYU.
