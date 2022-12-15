PAWTUCKET – Ten local nonprofits that help Blackstone Valley residents with food, housing and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.

State leaders funded the foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program, using $20 million from the state’s $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19 recovery, notes a news release. Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio joined the foundation to unveil the program.

