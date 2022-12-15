PAWTUCKET – Ten local nonprofits that help Blackstone Valley residents with food, housing and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.
State leaders funded the foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program, using $20 million from the state’s $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19 recovery, notes a news release. Gov. Dan McKee, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio joined the foundation to unveil the program.
The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen will use its grant for food and supplies. The organization, which serves meals Monday through Saturday, reports providing a record 70,000 meals so far this year, exceeding what it served during the height of the pandemic.
Progreso Latino in Central Falls will use its grant primarily to provide housing assistance and to stock its food pantry. The organization serves about 250 people weekly with housing and food needs.
In Central Falls, the other local recipients are the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center and the Central Falls Children’s Foundation. The other Pawtucket-based organizations receiving grants are the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation, the Housing Network of Rhode Island, the Living Hope Assembly Of God, the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corporation and The Samaritans.
